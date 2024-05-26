Kenyans Pinqua Zakayo Edward and Gladys Kwanbuka have claimed the men and women title of the 10th Okpekpe International 10km Road Race respectively.

Edward returned a time of 29.31 minutes to win the men top price of $15,000 of the race held on Saturday in Auchi, Edo State,

His compatriot, Isaac Kimpemboi, finished second with 29.36 minutes and won $8,000. while Alex Olotiptip placed third in 29.37 minutes to cart home $5,000.

The women event was dominated by the Kenyans. Gladys Kwanbuka blaize the trail in 33.05 minutes with Regina Wambui second in 33.38 minutes, while Sheila Cherotick placed third in 34.27 minutes.

The women won the same price money as their male counterparts.

In the Nigerian category, Francis James Musa won in 30.46 minutes and won half a million Naira as price money with Israel Sadjo, the defending champion, placing second in 31.51 minutes and won N300,000. Dung Elijah Emmanuel was third in 32.20 minutes to cart home N200,000.

The Nigerian women were led by Patience Daylop Mwavwang, who successfully defended her title in 37.07 minutes. Yilmunen Nicholas Gokun placed second in 37.23 minutes while Blessing Shambo Solomon placed third in 37.28 minutes.