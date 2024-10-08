Kenya’s Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, is facing an impeachment vote in parliament amid a political crisis that has revealed deepening divisions within the ruling party.

The parliamentary vote, set for this Tuesday, came as lawmakers accused the 59-year-old of corruption, undermining the government, and fostering ethnic division.

However, at a press briefing on Monday, Gachagua refuted the allegations, describing them as “outrageous” and “sheer propaganda.” He claimed that the charges were part of a broader scheme to remove him from office. “This is a scheme to hound me out of office,” Gachagua asserted.

Gachagua, a businessman and member of Kenya’s largest ethnic group, the Kikuyu, previously survived corruption scandals to join President William Ruto as his deputy in the August 2022 election. However, tensions have escalated between the two leaders, with Gachagua recently accusing President Ruto of sidelining him. He has also been linked to youth-led anti-government protests that erupted in June, driven by frustration over tax increases.

The protests, which turned violent at times, have intensified political strains, with some lawmakers loyal to Gachagua summoned by police last month for allegedly funding the demonstrations. While no formal charges have been brought against Gachagua, parliament has cited 11 reasons for impeachment. Among the accusations, he is alleged to have amassed assets worth 5.2 billion shillings (approximately $40 million) since the last election, despite an official annual salary of just $93,000. His assets reportedly include the historic Treetops Hotel, famously associated with then-Princess Elizabeth’s stay before ascending to the British throne.

Gachagua has defended his wealth, attributing it to legitimate business ventures and an inheritance from his late brother. He has warned that his ouster could incite unrest among his supporters.

The impeachment motion, initiated on October 1, garnered support from 291 members of parliament, surpassing the required minimum of 117 votes. For the motion to pass, two-thirds of the National Assembly must back it, after which it will move to the Senate for final approval.

If impeached, Gachagua would be the first deputy president removed from office under Kenya’s 2010 constitution, marking a historic moment in the country’s political landscape.