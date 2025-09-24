Kenyan President, William Ruto, has issued a stinging rebuke to the United Nations (UN), accusing the global body of sidelining Africa in major decisions on peace, security, and development.

Speaking at the ongoing 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Ruto declared that the continent’s continued exclusion from permanent membership of the UN Security Council undermined the credibility of the organisation.

“You cannot claim to be the United Nations while disregarding the voices of 54 nations, it is not possible,” Ruto said.

“Africa is no longer willing to wait on the emergence of global governance while decisions about peace, security, and development are made without our understanding, without our perspective, and without our voice,” Ruth told the gathering.

The Kenyan leader argued that Africa’s marginalisation is indefensible, stressing that the continent plays a central role in the UN’s work but is denied representation where it matters most.

“Africa’s exclusion is not only unacceptable, unfair, and grossly unjust, it also undermines the very credibility of the United Nations, this organisation,” he said.

Ruto pointed out that while Africa dominates much of the Security Council’s agenda, contributes some of the largest contingents of UN peacekeeping forces, and bears the heaviest costs of instability, it remains the only continent without a permanent seat at the decision-making table.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ruto’s remarks echoed long-standing calls by African leaders for reforms of the UN Security Council to reflect current global realities and give Africa a stronger voice in shaping international policy.