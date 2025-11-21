The Government of Ghana (GoG), through the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and its upstream subsidiary, GNPC Explorco, is currently engaged in constructive discussions with Springfield Exploration and Production Limited (SEP) on a potential State-led acquisition of SEP’s interest in the West Cape Three Points Block 2 (WCTP2).

The block is regarded as one of Ghana’s most valuable undeveloped deepwater petroleum assets, with more than 1.5 billion barrels of oil in place volumes (STOIIP) and an estimated 1.2 trillion cubic feet of gas, carrying a potential value exceeding US$3 billion.

The discussions come as Ghana navigates a gradual decline in national crude production and growing uncertainties around future global energy investments. According to officials, the State’s objective was to accelerate development of the block and ensure that commercially viable resources do not delay in coming into production.

For Springfield and its founder, Kevin Okyere, the discussions represented a significant moment in the company’s journey. Okyere established Springfield in 2008 and built it into the first wholly Ghanaian-owned firm to drill in deepwater. His early ventures in petroleum product trading and logistics grew into a fully integrated energy business, positioning Springfield as a major example of indigenous participation in an industry historically dominated by multinational operators.

Springfield’s 2019 drilling campaign ON WCTP2 resulted in the major discovery of Afina, which underpins the current negotiations. The scale of the find has long been recognised within the industry, although its development has encountered unitisation constraints.

Speaking on the process, Kevin Okyere said:

“We are fully engaged in discussions with the Government regarding the future of the WCTP2 block. Our position is straightforward: this asset must be advanced, and we are committed to ensuring that the process leads to a decisive and constructive outcome that serves the best interest of Ghana and all stakeholders.”

Government officials maintained that the State was well positioned to mobilise the asset more quickly, potentially in partnership with international operators willing to collaborate with GNPC or its subsidiary on the next phase of development.

The proposed intervention is viewed as a means to safeguard national revenues, ensure continuity in the upstream sector, and strengthen Ghana’s long-term energy security.

Officials described the discussions as constructive and will publish the progress in the near future.