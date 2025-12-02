Gunmen suspected to be cultists, on Tuesday, kidnapped five students of the Rivers State University at Emohua campus.

The ugly incident occured barely 24 hours after two suspected cultists were arrested for their involvement in the attack on students at the Emohua campus of the university, which is located in Emohua local government area of the state.

Chairman of the Emuoha LGA, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, who had visited the two suspects at the Emohua Divisional Police headquarters on Monday, assured that the hoodlums would be charged to court.

Confirming the kidnap of the five students, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the incident occurred in an isolated area in Rumuche/Rumuohia community in Emohua LGA.

The Police statement read in part: “On 2nd December 2025 at about 0230hrs, a group of suspected cultists, numbering about five, attacked an isolated area in Rumuche/Rumuohia Community, Emohua Local Government Area. The hoodlums shot and abducted five persons to an unknown destination.

“Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, PSC, and other service commanders of the State visited the scene of the incident for an on-the-spot assessment.

“The Commissioner has mandated the Area Commander alongside all tactical units, and Joint Tasksforce to intensify efforts, ensure the safe rescue of the abducted victims, and apprehend the perpetrators.

“The Commissioner further assured that all suspects involved will be brought to justice and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm and continue to support the Police with credible information that will aid ongoing investigations.”