The minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo has called for more private, public partnership (PPP), in the development of infrastructure at the various airports across the country.

The minister stated this at the unveiling and commissioning of Sami Court Hotel at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He said the ministry had been working hard to attract the private sector’s participation to boost infrastructure in the nation’s airports, noting that public-private partnership is one of the new innovations the ministry is bringing on board to improve the sector.

He also said “this is not just a one off event, it is part of the new management drive and policy direction to collaborate with the private sector to improve passenger comfort.

“The CEOs and other managers of the aviation sector are working hard behind the scenes to attract the private sector into investments in the airport and aviation sector. This is just the results. In the next few months to come, we will unveil more packages for you.

“This is part of the vigour that these new management teams are bringing into the sector.”

Also speaking, the managing director/chief executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku said the hotel is made of 22 rooms with fitted amenities that will ensure the comfort of passengers.

She said this is the beginning of a remarkable partnership between the federal ministry of aviation and aerospace development and Sami Court and we look forward to more relationships in the future.

Also speaking, the executive director of MRS Holdings Limited, the parent company of Sami Court, Jibrin Otunba said the hotel was created at the airport to advance passenger’s pleasure and comfort.”