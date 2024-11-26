Keystone Bank, a leading financial institution in Nigeria, has rewarded its loyal customers through its “Welcome Back Campaign Promo,” an initiative designed to re-engage dormant and inactive account holders.

The draw, which took place on the 20th of November 2024, marked the conclusion of a campaign that ran from April to September 2024, aimed at encouraging customers to reactivate their accounts and experience seamless banking services.

According to the bank, customers who reactivated their accounts by depositing a minimum of ₦5,000, transacting at least five times, and acquired a debit card won exciting cash rewards. At the draw event, 30 winners emerged from a pool of reactivated accounts, with the first 10 customers receiving ₦100,000 each and the remaining 20 customers receiving ₦50,000 each as a token of appreciation for their renewed loyalty.

The transparent draw was witnessed and supervised by representatives of several regulatory organisations, including Zonal Director, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mrs. Margaret Aboluwade; Monitoring and Enforcement Officer, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr. Niyi Adeleke and Director, Lagos Zonal Office, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) Mrs. Ugoji Oghenero.

Speaking at the ceremony, Olayemi Sule, Group Head of Retail and Digital Banking at Keystone Bank, expressed the bank’s commitment to creating value for its customers. “At Keystone Bank, we are not just about providing financial services; we aim to forge lasting relationships by rewarding our customers for their loyalty and trust.

“The Welcome Back Campaign is a testament to our customer-centric approach, and we are delighted to celebrate the winners today,” she noted.

In her comments, Izore Lami Bamawo, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Keystone Bank, added that the initiative is the bank’s way of rewarding and recognising its loyal customers who have decided to renew their commitment with them.

“We launched the Welcome Back Campaign Promo with the goal of rewarding our customers for their renewed loyalty to Keystone Bank, our products, and offerings.

“This is the first phase of this scheme. We will continue to reward our customers for their patronage. They are the reason why we are in business, and we are poised to continue to serve them with excellent customer experience’’.

Representatives of the regulatory agencies who monitored the draw commended the bank for the initiative and transparency of the process.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering tailor-made convenient and reliable solutions to every customer’s needs.