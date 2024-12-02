A 400 Level student of Kogi State University, Ayingba, Fauziya Mohammed, who was kidnapped on Sunday, has been rescued by men of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Fauziya,19, was reportedly kidnapped in Ayingba, Kogi State while returning home from school after being hypnotised by some ritualists .

LEADERSHIP gathered that Fauziya was later dumped at Ajegunle-Isale, Egbejila area of Ilorin, Kwara State by the kidnappers.

The state commandant of the NSCDC, Dr Umar Mohammed, confirmed that Fauziya was discovered by the residents of Ajegunle-Isale, Egbejila area in Ilorin.

The commandant said the victim was found wandering about naked, adding that, “the residents seized and handed her over to NSCDC officer Afolayan.”

He explained that Fauziya was no longer coherent in speech, adding that, “we as a command have tried to comfort her with clothing as well as briefed the state governor about her plight.”

Mohammed said the command would release the victim to one Mallam Salihu Aliu, who claimed to be her uncle delegated by the family to act on their behalf.

“Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has bankrolled Fauziya’s medical expenses and has promised to assist us to return her to Kogi tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Fauziya amid sobs said she did not know how she got to Kwara State from Kögi State, but recalled that, “one of the books I carried dropped and as I made to pick it, I lost consciousness.”