A middle-aged farmer, Gbenga Adebayo was attacked and machetted by abductors on his way to farm in Ala Community of Akure North local government area of Ondo State.

Adebayo, who is currently at the emergency care unit of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, (UNIMEDTH), Akure Complex, was said to have been waylaid by four heavily armed men while on his way to the farm.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the victim had his hands deeply chopped and currently battling with his life at the hospital.

Adebayo was reported to have escaped by whiskers during the attack that almost led to his death.

Narrating how he escaped on his sick bed, the victim said, “It was a terrible incident for me. I was on my way to the farm with my younger brothers when the four heavily armed men (kidnappers) blocked the road.

“They challenged us and they began to march us into the tick forest. That was when I knew we had been kidnapped by the bandits, numbering about four.

“While on our way, we noticed the gap between the kidnappers, and I had to tell others that we have to be brave to rescue ourselves from their hands. I collapsed for two days after I managed to escape and lost lots of blood.

“I never knew they were watching but as I tried to escape they attacked me. Two of them began to wrestle with me and cut my two hands during the fight, I managed to run for my life.”

While revealing that the attack made him lose a lot of funds for treatment, Adebayo informed that he was still preparing for surgery in the hospital.

His words: “Aside from the money I have spent on bills here, I am planning for surgery soon on the hands because the attack was just too much. Right now, I am begging for urgent assistance from people within and outside the state.”

Confirming the attack, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya said the security agencies are currently on the trail of the suspects.

“A complaint was lodged at the station after they had escaped from the hands of the kidnappers but our officers are currently trailing the suspects.

“So, we are urging the residents of the state to always give us timely reports of incidences like this. The police in the state in collaboration with other security agencies are battle-ready to combat any criminal elements,” she said.