The abductors of a retiree, Mr. Israel Bamisaye, on Thursday, contacted his family and demanded N40million ransom to set him free.

The gunmen had on Wednesday kidnapped the retired Chief Pharmacist with the Ekiti Ministry of Health on his farm in Orin Ekiti.

The incident occurred along his farm located between Ero Dam and the Ekiti State Farm Settlement located at Orin Ekiti, in Ido-Osi local government area of the state.

The incident had caused tension and panic in the town, with residents doubting their safety.

A source close to the victim’s family confided in journalists in Ado Ekiti that the gunmen contacted his relatives on Thursday morning, demanding for the ransom before they could release him.

According to the source, “Yes, I can confirm to you that the family received a call at about 10am from the kidnappers, first to demand N50million but after so much persuasion and pleading, they reduced it to N40million as of Thursday morning and they are threatening to kill the victim if the money is not paid.

“Everyone is confused in the community at the moment because of the activities of the gunmen in the farm settlement. How will the family raise N40million to pay them now? This is a serious issue.”

But when contacted, the Corps Commandant, Ekiti State Amotekun Corps, denied the knowledge of ransom demand by the kidnappers, saying that men of the Corps and other security agencies were on the trail of the gunmen in a bid to rescue the victim unhurt.