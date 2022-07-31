President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has given an update on the kidnapping of two of his members and veteran actress and actor, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, respectively.

According to the Guild president, abductors of Okereke and Cornel have requested for a ransom of $100,000.

“They have made contact and they are demanding for the sum of $100,000 in ransom,” Rollas stated.

Recall that in a statement signed by the Director of Communications of the AGN, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, it was stated that the two actors were suspected to have been kidnapped on Friday.

Rollas, however, stated in another statement that, “We have not confirmed the kidnap as it were. The only thing we know is that all the money in Cynthia Okereke’s account was cleared on Friday morning.

“We are expecting to get a kind of signal from the people holding them hostage to know whether it is a kidnap or not.”

The statement initially issued by Chinda-Coker reads, “The two members were suspected of having been kidnapped, which has increased fear amongst members about the safety of actors filming in the country.

“Because of this sad development, the National President of the Guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has instructed all actors to avoid going to the outskirts of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornell were feared to have been kidnapped after they left a movie location in Enugu State on Friday.

According to Monalisa Chinda, the veterans were reportedly missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t come back from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu State.

She further revealed in her statement that the National President of Actors Guild, Emeka Rollas, has asked members to avoid going to outskirts of cities to film except full security is provided to ensure safety.

Rollas also appealed to all members to pray for the safe return of their missing colleagues.