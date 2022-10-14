Following the incessant cases of kidnapping, residents of three communities in Alagbado area of Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, have fled their homes.

The Alagbado communities, which have been under intense attacks by suspected kidnappers in recent times are Aseyori, Alubarika and Aleniboro phase II and phase III; all situated behind the popular Sobi Specialist Hospital, Alagbado, Okelele, Ilorin.

LEADERSHIP recalls that within one week, two residents of the areas; one Alfa Aribidesi and a woman (both traders) were traced to their houses and killed by suspected kidnappers during struggles to stave off the abduction of their children.

The kidnappers, however, succeeded in kidnapping two daughters of Aribidesi and later demanded for N10m as ransom.

The victims, it was gathered later escaped from the bush when their captors slept off.

Just this Wednesday, the kidnappers struck again and abducted three children in the troubled Alagbado area.

LEADERSHIP gathered that pockets of kidnapping cases had occurred in the area, but the relations of the victims refused to report such cases to the police.

In most cases, the relations of the victims gathered money to pay ransom to the kidnappers to secure the release of their loved one from captivity.

The kidnappers, it was learnt take as least N500,000 as ransom.

Residents of the areas, who spoke with LEADERSHIP in confidence, said that “most of us have abandoned our houses and relocated to our family houses. Those who have not relocated cannot stay outside beyond 8.00pm any longer and they are living in fears, hoping for God’s protection.”

The residents have also sent a Save Our Souls (SOS) message to the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

A copy of their letter to the governor, which was pasted on the WhatsApp platform of Ibagun Progressive Union (IPU), Okelele, Ilorin by one Atere Olayinka, reads partly: “The entire Aseyori community, the entire Alubarika community and the entire Aleniboro community Phase II and III, located behind the Specialist Hospital, Alagbado Area of Kwara State, Ilorin are appealing to the Kwara State Government to come to our rescue, the kidnapping and killing is becoming alarming. The bandits still strike yesterday (Wednesday) and went away with two children.

“The entire communities are appealing to the Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for assistance on the problem of insecurity in the areas because the entire three communities have been emptied; people have run for their lives, we have left all our properties, we are begging the Kwara State Government to provide maximum security for the entire community.”