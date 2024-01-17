The Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period as he was set to attend hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed

for a short period of recuperation,” the statement said.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Princess of Wales was also admitted to the London Clinic on Tuesday.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” Kensington Palace stated.