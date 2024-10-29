The Oloro-in-Council on Tuesday said the entire people of Oro Kingdom has welcomed the official selection and appointment of Oba Joel Titiloye as the new monarch of the Oro in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State.

A statement signed by the Oloro-in Council, the kingmakers, and the Oro Descendants Union, confirmed that Oba Titiloye’s selection adhered strictly to the Kingdom’s traditional rites and procedures.

The statement signed by the Eesa of Oro, Samuel Bamgboye; Asooni of Oro, Muhammed Adewole; Baale Ijomu Oro, Matthew Olatunde; Ibaa of Oro, Rahman Abikoye; Ologba of Oro, Opeyemi Awoyale; Aladee of Oro, Ganiyu Ademola, and Baale Iludun Oro, Ayoola Oyerinde II reassured the public of the integrity and transparency of the selection process.

They added that the selection was conducted with utmost diligence, to ensure that all traditional rites required for the exalted throne were observed.

The Oloro-in-Council therefore urged the public to disregard rumours or misinformation spread by a small opposition group, reaffirming that Oba Titiloye’s appointment reflects the wishes of the people.

The community leaders noted that the popularity of the new monarch was on full display during his grand welcome to Aafin Oro, where he was greeted by a large and joyful crowd who were eager to celebrate the arrival of their new leader.

The Council noted that the enthusiastic reception was a testament to new Oba’s acceptance and the collective optimism for his reign.

Acknowledging that any selection process might leave some disappointed, the council called on residents to set aside differences and unite in support of the new king.

“What is most urgent now is to place our common interest over personal interests and emphasise the values that make us strong as a community,” the kingmakers said.

The kingmakers extended their gratitude to the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his strong commitment to remain neutral in the selection process, praising his respect for the kingdom’s traditions.