Afro-pop sensational Ogechukwu Otu, popularly known as KOHDEE, has released his latest Extended Play (EP), ‘Sweet Karma’.

The six-track project solidifies his position as one of Nigeria’s most captivating ‘Lover Boys’. Known for his smooth vocals and irresistible charm, KOHDEE captures the essence of romantic lyricism and heartfelt melodies throughout the EP.

‘Sweet Karma’ explores themes of love, destiny, and life’s balance, blending emotional depth with a powerful message about grace and karma. It’s the perfect soundtrack for those seeking both romance and reflection.

The EP was recorded in September 2023 in Lagos and features production from Tuzi, Ucee, Wondah, and KOHDEE himself.

Reflecting on his new EP, KOHDEE shares: “Sweet Karma’ embodies a feeling of gratitude and contentment. It’s about reaping wonderful rewards and achieving good fortune or

success that feels destined, due to your own admirable behavior, grace, hard work, and dedication.”

The EP carries an uplifting message that resonates with KOHDEE’s personal beliefs about life’s balance and the power of positive actions. He continues: “It inspires an optimistic beliefthat moral justice is at work in the world—through the unseen workings of God, karma, or the universe. Life has a way of evening out in your favor when you spread more goodness and love around.”

The tracklist on the project includes ‘Familiar’ produced by Tuzi: This track talks about the importance of staying true to yourself, being confident, and believing in your abilities.

‘Healer’ produced by Tuzi: A tribute to a partner whose love heals emotional pain, like medicine for the heart.

‘Euphoria’ produced by Wondah: A love song where KOHDEE expresses his deep and lasting affection, asking his love interest to embrace his feelings.

‘Zaza’ produced by Ucee and Kohdee: A playful track where KOHDEE is smitten with a girl he’s ready to spoil, while humorously asking her not to take advantage and run off with his money.

‘No Consider’ produced by Ucee: A fun song about a confident, attractive woman with great dance skills, while KOHDEE shows off his own charm and confidence.

‘1 Day’ produced by Kohdee: A hopeful song about how, even with life’s struggles, success and change will come in their own time.

‘Sweet Karma’ brings KOHDEE’s romantic essence to the forefront while delivering a powerful message about love, grace, and the universal forces of karma. Afrobeats and R&B

fans can look forward to an inspiring and emotionally charged experience with the new EP, now available on all platforms.