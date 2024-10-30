The Oloro in council yesterday said the entire people of Oro Kingdom have welcomed a new era with the official selection and appointment of Oba Joel Titiloye as the Oloro of Oro Kingdom in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State.

In a statement issued and signed by the Oloro-in Council, the kingmakers, and the Oro Descendants Union, the council confirmed that Oba Titiloye’s selection adhered strictly to the kingdom’s traditional rites and procedures.

The statement signed by the Eesa of Oro Kingdom, Samuel Bamgboye, Asooni of Oro Kingdom, Muhammed Adewole, Baale Ijomu Oro, Matthew Olatunde, Ibaa of Oro Kingdom, Rahman Abikoye, Ologba of Oro Kingdom, Opeyemi Awoyale, Aladee of Oro Kingdom, Ganiyu Ademola, and Baale Iludun Oro, Ayoola Oyerinde II, reassured the public of the integrity and transparency of the selection process.

They added that the selection was conducted with utmost diligence to ensure that all traditional rites required for the exalted throne were observed.

The Oloro in Council therefore urged the public to disregard rumours or misinformation spread by a small opposition group, reaffirming that Oba Titiloye’s appointment reflects the wishes of the people.

The community leaders noted that the new monarch’s popularity was on full display during his grand welcome to Aafin Oro, where he was greeted by a large and joyful crowd eager to celebrate the arrival of their new leader.

The council noted that the enthusiastic reception was a testament to Oba Titiloye’s acceptance and the collective optimism for his reign.

Acknowledging that any selection process might leave some disappointed, the council called on residents to set aside differences and unite in support of the new king.

“What is most urgent now is to place our common interest over personal interests and emphasize the values that make us strong as a community,” the kingmakers said.

The kingmakers extended their gratitude to Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his strong commitment to remain neutral in the selection process, praising his respect for the kingdom’s traditions.