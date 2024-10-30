Kogi State governor, Usman Ododo has approved N600million for the payment of WAEC fees for 18,734 students in public secondary schools in the state.

The state commissioner for education, Hon. Wemi Jones, who made the disclosure at a press briefing held in Lokoja, the state capital, said the state government would be paying the sum of N600 million for the WAEC fees.

The commissioner disclosed that the payment is in line with the free examination fee for pupils in public school law enacted by the state government.

He disclosed that, with the law in place, the government was responsible for paying for every internal and external examination for pupils in public schools.

He praised Gov. Usman Ahmed Ododo for continuing with the legacy and foundation laid by his predecessor, former Governor Yahaya Bello.

“For the 2024/2025 WAEC, we approached the Governor in accordance with the existing law for his approval for the payment of student of WAEC for 18734 Students.

“With this development, the WAEC fees in public secondary schools in Kogi State has been paid for by the State Government.

“In 2024, the State Government paid for 15033 students. With this increase, we can imagine that more parents are now moving their Wards to public schools leading to an increase of 3,700 students.

”This policy by the Government is to make life easier for citizens, parents and guardians. This policy is also intended to address the syndrome of out of school children and to also ensure 100% completion of education at that level,” he said.

The commissioner thanked principals of schools that made the government’s intention easier last year but warned principals of severe sanctions if they violate the law.