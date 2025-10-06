The Yoruba community in Katsina State has elected its new leaders after more than three years of interim arrangement.

The election, which took place in Katsina town, was adjudged as credible, free and fair by stakeholders of the Yoruba community.

A Board of Trustee (BoT) member, Mrs Risikatu Bola Usman, described the exercise as a success driven by dedication, love for the community and a shared vision for progress.

She prayed for unity and harmony within the Yoruba community and beyond, urging the new executives to promote stability not only in Katsina but in Nigeria at large.

The president of the Association of Indigenous Nigerians in Katsina State, Prince Kunle Awe, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, noting that the Yoruba community’s active participation demonstrated unity and strength.

“The election is very okay, and I’m satisfied with the process. My message to the newly elected executives is to work together as a team and take the Yoruba community to the next level,” he said.

The newly elected chairman of the Katsina Yoruba Community Council, Engineer Abdulrazak Abbas, thanked the electoral committee for its sleepless nights over the past months to ensure the success of the election.

“This victory is not because I won, but because the community has chosen the right people to oversee their affairs. What they should expect from us is progress, unity, prosperity, and peace,” he declared.

Some of the elected officials include: Wulematu Nafiu; chair lady, Ojo Adeola Stephen; Secretary, Aliyu Abdul Ganiyu; Social Services, Ismail Nafiu Oke; Chief Whip, Abdul WasiuSalimano; Auditor, Haruna Salisu; PRO, Abdul Wasiu Adebisi; Financial Secretary, Ezekiel Kayode; Treasurer among others.