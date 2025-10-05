President Bola Tinubu has congratulated General Lucky Eluonye Irabor, a retired Army officer and former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), on his 60th birthday anniversary on October 5, 2025.

Advertisement

General Irabor held the position of CDS, the highest-ranking military position in Nigeria, during the height of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. He hails from Ika South Local Government in Delta State.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu highlighted Irabor’s patriotic service to the country and leadership within the military.

Advertisement

The President described General Irabor as a true war commander and defender.

“He was courageous. General Irabor remains one of the most remarkable soldiers this country has ever produced,” President Tinubu remarked.

The President commended Irabor for his recent book on Boko Haram, which was launched last Friday in Abuja. He said it would help the country understand the Boko Haram menace and deal with it and other similar security challenges.

General Irabor said during the book launch that the publication was for soul-searching and not an indictment of anyone.

President Tinubu wished Irabor many years of good health and invaluable services to the nation.