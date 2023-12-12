Nigerian music star, Tobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has made a shocking revelation about his ancestry.

The singer on Tuesday disclosed that he has Fulani blood in him.

The disclosure followed the release of two new singles, “Twe Twe” and “Too Busy To Be Bae”, on Tuesday.

He wrote on his X handle (formerly Twitter): “So…. I am half Fulani half Yoruba.”

Expectedly, many were taken aback by revelation as Kizz Daniel is known to sing in Yoruba, Pidgin and English languages.

Kizz Daniel’s revelation of his hitherto unknown progeny may not be unconnected to the style and tempo of one of his latest singles, “Twe Twe” – a song some netizens claimed is a calculated and audacious attempt by the music star to break into the ultra conservative northern region and capture the heart of music lovers there.

The song is accompanied by a fast beat that’s synonymous with the swift but rhythmical beat used in many contemporary northern songs.

The northern-like beat in ‘Twe Twe’ may just be the Buga crooner’s way of reconnecting to his northern ancestry.