The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the posting of Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha to Lagos State as Commissioner of Police.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Force Secretary, AIG Olanrewaju Yomi Oladimeje, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police.

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha is to replace Idowu Owohunwa, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

Prior to his redeployment to Lagos, CP Mustapha was in charge of Armament at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The Police boss graduated recently alongside the 96 distinguished Nigerians from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Plateau State, recently.

The Lagos State Police Command image-maker, Benjamin Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police confirmed the development via a phone call, affirming that the newly appointed Commissioner of Police would be resuming as soon as possible.