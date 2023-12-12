In this season of celebration as yuletide beckons, Talented Nigerian artiste, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly known as Kizz Daniel is set to thrill music enthusiasts and fans and now has released two upbeat tempo singles titled: ‘Twe Twe’ and ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’.

These two songs are coming on the heels of the success of his critically acclaimed album titled ‘Maverick’. Kizz Daniel further showcases his versatility and innovative approach to music, blending traditional Nupe tribe influences with contemporary sounds.

The first of the songs, ‘Twe Twe’ is a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity. According to the camp of Kizz Daniel, Twe Twe is an energetic track that draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe tribe in Nigeria.

The award-winning musician who was among the few African musicians that headlined last year’s World Cup, Qatar 2022, seamlessly weaves traditional Nupe sounds into the fabric of this infectious anthem, creating a sonic experience that is both authentic and exhilarating.

Produced by a powerhouse trio of Ayzed, Killertunes, and Blaise Beats, ‘Twe Twe’ promises to be a cultural celebration that transcends boundaries. With pulsating rhythms and dynamic instrumentation, the track is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music scene, showcasing Kizz Daniel’s commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.

On the flip side, Kizz Daniel’s second single, ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’ delves into the modern complexities of relationships in a fast-paced world.

Produced by the highly acclaimed Nigerian producer, P Prime, the track explores the theme of individuals navigating their lives with the perpetual hustle, leaving little time for romantic entanglements.

‘Too Busy to Be Bae’ is an introspective and relatable take on the challenges of finding love amidst the chaos of a hectic lifestyle. Kizz Daniel’s signature vocals, combined with P Prime’s masterful production, create a compelling narrative that will resonate with listeners across diverse demographics.

Fans and music enthusiasts are in for good music from the stable of the Woju and Buga crooner, Kizz Daniels as culturally-induced song, ‘Twe Twe’ and love song, ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’ is out today, 12th of December, 2023.