Friday, June 23, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kogi Assembly Passes Bill To Establish 3rd State-owned Varsity

by Pamela Ephraim and Agency Report
14 mins ago
in News
Speaker of Kogi State House Of Assembly, Umar Yusuf

Speaker of Kogi State House Of Assembly, Umar Yusuf

Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

 

 

The Kogi House of Assembly, on Thursday, passed a Bill into law, to establish a third state-owned University in Kabba/Bunu local government area of the State.

Following a debate and analysis of the Bill, legislators considered it for the third reading and thereafter adopted same.

Umar Yusuf, the Speaker of the House, reiterated that the Bill has put to rest the yearning of Governor Yahaya Bello to create a balance in the state regarding tertiary education.

He added that the University will create jobs, address socio-economic challenges and admit students of Kogi State origin.

RELATED