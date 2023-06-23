Kogi Assembly Passes Bill To Establish 3rd State-owned Varsity

The Kogi House of Assembly, on Thursday, passed a Bill into law, to establish a third state-owned University in Kabba/Bunu local government area of the State.

Following a debate and analysis of the Bill, legislators considered it for the third reading and thereafter adopted same.

Umar Yusuf, the Speaker of the House, reiterated that the Bill has put to rest the yearning of Governor Yahaya Bello to create a balance in the state regarding tertiary education.

He added that the University will create jobs, address socio-economic challenges and admit students of Kogi State origin.