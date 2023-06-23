OGFZA Seeks Rivers Govt’s Collaboration For Development Of Ikpokiri Island

The Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) has said that it was ready to collaborate with the Rivers State government towards the development of Ikpokiri Island, a green field with latent potential for wealth and job creation.

This is as the State governor, Siminalaye Fubara, said he wondered why OGFZA was not worried about the poor state of the East-West Road that has caused untold hardships to motorists, especially as heavy trucks from the Agency’s operations contribute to the dilapidated state of the road.

OGFZA Managing Director, Senator Tijjani Kaura, spoke on Thursday when he led a team of the Authority’s management on a courtesy call on Governor Fubara at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Kaura revealed the myriad of opportunities available at the Ikpokiri Island, being a green field virgin land without much development since it was declared a free zone in 1996.

He said: “If the state government would take advantage of the area to support OGFZA in the development effort, Ikpokiri would become another modern city in the State.”