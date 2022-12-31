The Founder of Olayinka Braimoh Initiative and a renowned philanthropist, Olayinka Braimoh, has commiserated with the paramount ruler of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Dr. Ado Ibrahim, over the unfortunate explosion that killed three persons and left others injured at his palace in the early hours last Thursday.

In a press statement signed by Mr. Braimoh, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja, the Kogi-born philanthropist expressed profound sadness over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

The statement reads: “At this difficult time, my family and I extend our deepest condolences to the highly revered Ohinoyi of Ebira land, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Ado Ibrahim; the good people of Ebiraland; and the great people of our dear State.

“We pray for the quick recovery of all those that sustained injuries from the sad incident, and pray that the Almighty God comforts the bereaved families as well as grants the departed a place amongst the righteous ones.

“As our security agencies intensify efforts to unravel the cause of this tragic incident, I urge that we all continue to work towards sustained peace and security in our beloved state.”