Fear has enveloped Eika-Ohizenyi community as gunmen launched a deadly attack on its Police Station in Okehi local government area of Kogi State, leaving three Police officers dead and others injured.

The late-night attack on Thursday was said to have occurred when the armed men in numbers stormed the police station amidst heavy shooting.

This is coming barely three months after a similar attack on the police

station that claimed the life of a police inspector and while others were injured.

While confirming the incident, the Commissioner for Information and

Communications in the State, Kingsley Fanwo, said the men of the

underworld killed one person at the police station before their operation was foiled by security agents.

Meanwhile, the state government has vowed to ensure that the fleeing

criminals are apprehended and brought to justice.

The Information Commissioner said that the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya

Bello, had directed the office of the State Security Adviser to mobilise

adequate security personnel and equipment to the affected area to ensure watertight security and restore confidence in the citizens.

The state government commended the gallantry of security operatives who resisted the attack and reduced casualties.

He quoted Governor Bello as assuring citizens of the state government’s readiness to implement an effective action plan to avert reoccurrence, while also working closely with the security chiefs in the state as well

as the people in the affected area.

While urging citizens of Okehi to

cooperate with security agencies to flush out the criminals, Fanwo noted that the state government would take full responsibility for the medical treatment of those injured in the unfortunate attack.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to inform the general public of an

attack by some yet-to-be identified criminal elements in their cowardice

best, on the Eika-Ohizenyi Police Station in Okehi Local Government Area at midnight of Thursday 23rd June 2022.

“We commend the gallantry of the security operatives who resisted the

attack with utmost bravery and professionalism to reduce the level of casualties. We shall wait for the Kogi State Police Command to release official reports. Meanwhile, interim reports available to us show there was one casualty recorded at the scene of the attack which was foiled by security agents,” the Commissioner stated.