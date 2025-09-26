The Kogi State Government said it has intensified collaboration with federal agencies and international partners to reposition agriculture as the mainstay of the state’s economy, ensure food security and promote agriculture products export.

Kogi State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Timothy Ojomah, stated this when he led a team to Geregu in Ajaokuta local government area, where government officials and delegation of agriculture experts and investors inspected farms and engaged stakeholders on opportunities for mechanised farming and market expansion in the state.

Ojomah said the initiative reflects Governor Usman Ododo’s vision of leveraging the state’s resources in agriculture to create jobs, empower farmers, and strengthen the economy.

“Our Governor has always said we must produce what we eat and eat what we produce. With mechanisation, innovation, and the right partnerships, Kogi will not only feed its people but also support neighbouring states and possibly have enough to export.

“Agriculture remains our best path to job creation, especially for the thousands of graduates produced every year in our universities,” he said.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the President on Agriculture, Mathew Ajayi, explained that the partnership aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s food security agenda and efforts to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on food imports.

“Nigeria spends billions of dollars annually on food imports. Our goal is to reverse this trend by promoting crops like rice, maize, soybeans, and cash crops for export. This partnership with Kogi and Onida Agri will help us achieve that and generate billions of dollars in agricultural exports,” he stated.

Similarly, Director-General of the Kogi State Commodity Exchange, Victor Omofaiye emphasised the role of the agency in ensuring that farmers get fair market prices and access to export opportunities.

“Our mandate is to improve food security, establish a commodity exchange, and promote export. By creating market accessibility, we will ensure our farmers are not shortchanged, and we will transform crops like rice into exportable commodities,” he said

Managing Director of Onida Agri and Aquaculture Solutions Ltd, Israel Kidron described Kogi as a prime location for modern farming due to its fertile land and abundant water.

“We came to Kogi because it has all the parameters for successful agriculture. We are looking to establish modern, year-round operations supported by technology, better varieties, and mechanisation. Beyond that, we will train farmers and transfer knowledge to ensure better yields and quality,” he said.

He added that Onida Agri, with over 35 years of agricultural experience in Africa and 15 years in Nigeria, was committed to supporting Kogi in achieving food security while positioning its crops for international markets.

The partnership is expected to cover some local government areas in the state, providing employment opportunities, empowering farmers, and driving Kogi’s emergence as a key player in Nigeria’s agricultural transformation value chain.