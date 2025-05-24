The Kogi State government has announced the appointment of Chief Shola Adebola Samuel as the new Olugbagun of Igbagun land in Yagba East council area of the State.

The appointment was contained in a letter of appointment to the monarch dated May 22, 2025, by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and made known to journalists in Lokoja, Kogi State capital on Saturday.

The new Olugbagun has contributed enormously to the development of the state and his community as a teacher, comrade, administrator, journalist, politician, and community leader.

The new king, a second-class traditional ruler in the state will henceforth be addressed as His Royal Highness, Oba Shola Adebola Samuel, the Olugbagun of Igbagun Kingdom.

Igbagun, a prominent community in South East Yagba is a key area of Okun people, the Yoruba-speaking people of Kogi State.

The throne of the Olugbagun became vacant on October 3, 2024 following the death of the former occupier, Oba Joshua Adeyemi.

Oba Samuel who was born on 10th July 1959 is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State; a retired public servant who rose to become a director.

He was different times the Director of Protocol at Kogi State Government House and former Director General, Kogi State liaison office, Abuja.