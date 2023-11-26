The Kogi State government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, has issued a query to the paramount ruler and Ohimeghe-Igu of Koton-Karfe, Alh. Abdulrazak Isa-Koto, over his alleged involvement in partisan politics.

The query was contained in a letter dated November 22, 2023, signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bar. Salami Momodu Ozigi Deedeat, and addressed to the first-class monarch.

The letter reads: “It has come to the notice of the State Government that you deliberately engaged yourself in partisan role in the just-conducted Gubernatorial Election in Kogi State.

“This is viewed very seriously, especially that your action, role and participation in partisan politics endangered the security of your domain to the extent that crisis erupted under your watch that led to death of an innocent young lady in addition to several others that were wounded.

“This blatant action of yours is a sad contradiction of your expected role as a revered Royal Father of your status. It is more worrisome that you acted unbothered when the much coveted peace and security of the State was being threatened by your action.

“In view of the above, you are hereby requested to forward a written explanation within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against you. Oral explanations may also be required from you when the State Government sets up a panel to examine your case.

“You are advised to give priority attention to the content of this letter, please, your Royal Majesty.”

LEADDERSHIP gathered that the query may not be unconnected to the frequent visits of some candidates in the just-concluded governorship election in the State to the palace of the traditional ruler, one of which led to the unfortunate incident where a supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost her life during a campaign rally.