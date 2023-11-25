The Kogi State government on Friday trained 315 health workers drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state on data reporting.

The executive director, Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA), Dr Abubakar Yakubu, disclosed this in Lokoja at a sensitisation meeting with LGA health authority stakeholders on COVID-19 vaccination and primary healthcare system-strengthening on data reporting.

Yakubu stated that the sensitisation programme was organised by his agency with support from World Health Organisation (WHO) through the “Can Give Project” saying it would enable Kogi State have accurate data on reporting health intervention programmes.

Represented by the focal person “Can Give Project”, Dr Emmanuel Bola, the KSPHCDA executive director said “We invited 15 health workers from each local government area to come together to see how we can improve reporting of public health event at the local government level and every form of intervention in the health sector and to make sure that our reports are accurate from the grassroot.

Kogi State coordinator of WHO, Dr Raji Muktar Toyosi said that the workshop would further enable Kogi State to have qualitative data to make necessary health interventions.

He disclosed that the agency had identified discrepancies at the local government level during data collection and reporting which should be urgently halted.