Transport Unions in Kogi State have declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Alh. Usman Ododo ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Representatives of the Unions stated this at the Government House, Lokoja.

They promised to reward the support of Governor Yahaya Bello by ensuring the APC candidate wins the forthcoming election.

Speaking on behalf of the unions, the President of the All Related Transport Unions in Kogi State, Alh. Gimba Ibrahim, noted that the unions would canvass votes for Ododo, saying victory for APC is certain.

In his reaction, the state commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, who represented the Candidate of the party, Alhaji Usman Ododo assured the Unions of the determination of the candidate to move the state forward.

He charged the union leaders and members to go all out to support the candidate, saying the next administration will continue to see them as partners in progress.

“A well organised transport union will enhance our economy, commerce and security. We thank you for supporting the APC.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has built a de-tribalised and developed state and we are confident that Alh Ododo will consolidate on his achievements.”.