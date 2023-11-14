The verdicts are coming in. The elections in the three states of Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa are all but done and dusted. While the results are flooding in, also coming in are videos, pictures and reports of the conduct of both INEC officials, security agents and the citizenry at large.

Once again, we are forced to question the integrity of INEC and the fidelity of the security agents assigned to the elections.

Quite clear from the evidence is that both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agents are yet to purge their ranks of the demon of impunity and interference in elections.

As I wrote in this column just last week, elections are not battles or wars fought with guns and matchets. An election is a contest of competing ideas whose proponents are seeking the support and mandate of the people through the polls. That

The gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo states have unfolded against a backdrop of disconcerting democratic violations. The electoral process, which should be a celebration of civic duty and a manifestation of the people’s will, has been marred by the reprehensible acts of ballot snatching, alleged rewriting of election results, violence, and a dishearteningly low voter turnout. The low turnout is obviously driven by lack of confidence in INEC and fear engendered by the rhetorics of politicians.

INEC Had Promised Free, Fair Elections

Despite INEC’s preelection reassurances, there were widespread reports of electoral heist that has called to question the commitment of politicians, leaders in government and the Independent National Electoral Commission to free and fair elections. Ahead of the elections, both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the INEC had promised free and fair elections. Indications from the off-season elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi show that the election was anything but free and fair. These off-season governorship elections have once again brought to the fore, the disturbing trend of electoral malpractice, violence, and allegations of collusion between electoral umpires and security agents to rig elections in favour of the ruling party.

This egregious violation of democratic principles strikes at the heart of Nigeria’s democratic aspirations, posing a severe threat to the credibility of its electoral processes.

This column unequivocally condemns these alleged actions, recognizing the peril they pose to the future of Nigeria’s democracy if left unchecked. The reports of collusion between electoral umpires and security agents in the rigging of elections are deeply troubling. The neutrality and impartiality of electoral processes are fundamental to the democratic foundation of any nation. When these processes are compromised by alleged collusion, it undermines the very essence of democracy and erodes public trust in the electoral system.

The reported incidents of violence during these elections, coupled with allegations of security agents working in tandem with electoral umpires, create an environment of fear and intimidation. Such actions prevent citizens from freely exercising their right to vote and participate in the democratic process.

Alleged Rewriting Of Results

Reports of the alleged rewriting of election results further deepen the crisis of confidence in the electoral process. The rewriting of results not only distorts the true reflection of the people’s will but also casts a shadow over the transparency and credibility of the entire electoral system.

The rewriting of election results is a direct assault on democratic principles.

The specter of violence that loomed over these elections undoubtedly contributed to a palpable sense of fear and insecurity among voters. This, coupled with the low voter turnout, paints a grim picture of an electoral process held hostage by the threat of physical harm. Violence during elections intimidates voters and disrupts the peaceful exercise of their democratic rights. Citizens should not have to navigate a hostile environment to cast their votes. Indeed, the prevalence of violence creates a chilling effect on political participation.

Low voter turnout is not only a symptom of fear but also a manifestation of a growing disillusionment with the electoral process. When citizens feel that their votes may not make a difference due to elite malpractices, they are less likely to engage in the democratic process.

The events witnessed in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo states during these gubernatorial elections constitute nothing short of a rape of Nigeria’s democracy. The videos and pictures circulating on the conduct of these elections and the violence that marred it leaves much to be desired.

Consequences Of Election Rigging

Rigged elections distort the will of the people, substituting the genuine desires of voters with manipulated outcomes. This subversion of democratic principles not only disenfranchises citizens but also distorts the very essence of representative governance. If the alleged rigging of elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states persists without accountability and corrective measures, the future of Nigeria’s democracy is at peril. The implications are far-reaching and could result in profound consequences for the nation’s political stability, governance, and social cohesion.

Continued electoral rigging undermines the legitimacy of elected officials and the democratic institutions they represent. When leaders ascend to power through dubious means, they will lack the mandate and credibility needed to govern effectively. Rigged elections contribute to political instability, fostering discontent among citizens and creating a breeding ground for social unrest. A politically unstable environment hampers economic development and undermines the nation’s overall progress. Credible and transparent elections are indeed essential for our nation’s international standing.

Persistent allegations of electoral malpractice tarnish Nigeria’s reputation on the global stage, impacting foreign relations and potential partnerships. The rule of law is a foundational principle of democracy and it is the source of international credibility and respect.

Rigged elections undermine this principle, eroding the checks and balances essential for a functioning democratic society.

The erosion of the rule of law opens the door to authoritarian tendencies and diminishes the rights of citizens. When citizens perceive that their votes do not matter due to electoral rigging, they are more likely to disengage from the political process thus creating the peace of the grave yard. Civic apathy weakens the fabric of democracy. Without an active and engaged citizenry, democracy becomes a farce.

Which Way Nigeria?

Nigeria stands at a critical juncture where the choices made in the aftermath of these elections will shape the future of its democratic institutions. To safeguard the future of Nigeria’s democracy, there must be swift and impartial investigations into these allegations, with sanctions and punishments meted out to those found responsible.

The democratic principles of transparency, fairness, and respect for the rule of law must prevail over any attempts to subvert the will of the people. It is the collective responsibility of citizens, civil society organisations, and international partners to advocate for electoral integrity and demand corrective actions that will in the long run, reinforce democratic ideals in Nigeria.

The trajectory of Nigeria’s democracy, its survival and its growth hinges on the commitment to rectify these aberrations, thus ensuring that the nation’s electoral processes remain a true reflection of the will of its people. Without the true will of the people, there can be no democracy. So, the fit and proper thing for all patriots to do is to ensure that the will of the people prevail through elections that are free and fair.

MAY NIGERIA REBOUND