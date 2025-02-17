The Kogi State Government has restated its commitment towards providing the right environment for businesses to grow and blossom, which it described as a confluence of opportunities.

The Commissioner of Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, who stated this at the impact tour of Kogi by Convergence of Africa, noted that the government of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is working very hard on the security of the entire state, saying no business can thrive in an unsecured environment.

The Commissioner for Information acknowledged that the convergence of African transgenerational connections is building alliances and leveraging for a sustainable business future in Kogi state.

He said that the business remodelling with the target audience in fashion, food, and fitness would help participants champion a course promoting intra-regional trade and harmonising investment policies for the state and Africa.

While describing the event as very impactful, he noted that the government feels it will help many business owners in the state, adding that the programme will take them to the next level in their businesses.

“We encourage them to leverage networking and Collaboration with other business owners to grow their businesses. They are also encouraged to network and have a handshake across the board. No one can do it alone.

According to the Commissioner, the 32-year development plan of the government was deliberate, saying that the maximum that any administration can spend is 8 years. “But the development plan is designed for 32 years, which means it is very ambitious and will ultimately take the state to an enviable height.

“We are very religious about the implementation of the plan. Kogi will be where we want it to be regarding development.

The Convener, convergence of Africa, Barr Patient Olusiyi said that the initiative became imperative for a sustainable business future, saying that the aim is to capture 150 participants for a sustainable business future in the state.

She disclosed that Kogi State was the first among ten states to be visited in the country. Convergence of Africa will train participants in fashion, food, and fitness businesses to improve their objectives and set a pace for Generations yet unborn to achieve Excellence without dependence, where companies can outlive their owners.