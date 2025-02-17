The bid to consolidate the improved security of lives and property in Enugu has gathered momentum, with well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies rallying over N3bn in donations to the Enugu State Security Trust Fund (ESSTF).

The donations were made physically and online during the fundraising dinner organised by the Fund at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu.

More than N3 billion was realised from individuals and corporate bodies.

In his opening remarks, the Board of Trustees, BOT, Chairman of the Fund and Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa Ltd., Dr. Ike Chioke, while commending the Dr. Peter Mbah administration for the huge impact and investments made in the area of security, including the constitution and inauguration of the Board of Trustees of the Enugu State Security Trust Fund a year ago, stressed that security was everybody’s business.

He said the only way to achieve the $30 billion GDP mark set by the governor was to sustain and consolidate the successes in securing lives and property through contributions by citizens, corporate bodies, and all levels of government.

“So, our target is N20 billion. Our population as a state is well over 5 million people. We think there are 2 million working adults in the state, assuming each person contributes N1,000 every month, which is N2 billion a month already. If you get N2 billion naira a month for 12 months, the citizens alone can raise N24 billion. That is for individuals alone before adding the government. That tells you our capacity,” he asserted.

Governor Mbah, on his path, recalled the grave security situation when his administration came on board, noting that despite the massive successes, there was no room for complacency.

“Back then, criminals gleefully posted bodies of security personnel and the arms they had stolen through their brazenly regular attacks.

“But what difference 20 months make! Such wanton attacks have been pushed to the darkest recess of history. We have gained control of our streets. The outlaws who once held our people hostage have either been neutralised or fled.

“The pleasant experience arising from the vastly improved security is widespread: The businessman who could not open his shop and incurred losses, as a result, has found the confidence to do so; the child who could not go to school every Monday in the past can now confidently do so without any fear; our security men and women can now carry on their law-enforcement duties without any brazen attack.

“But our job is not done yet; it needs to be sustained,” he said.

Highlighting his administration’s massive investments in security, Mbah said concerted effort was needed to achieve much more.

“We have invested substantially in securing our state and continue to do so because there are no half-measures in the fight against insecurity.

“The Enugu State Command and Control Centre is a logistical novelty built via cutting-edge innovation comparable to that in more advanced countries.

“It was a moment of pride for us when the President commissioned it in January for national acclaim.

“Even when no security official is in sight, our round-the-clock surveillance system that covers our streets and neighbourhoods still ensures strict vigilance. The ultimate goal is to nip crime in the bud.

“This crime-fighting device is complemented by the Distress Response Squad, designed to react swiftly to any security breach or threat.

“It is also further boosted by a large fleet of 150 security vehicles embedded with AI-enhanced cameras deployed across the state.

“But enthroning a water-tight security, such as we are implementing in Enugu State, requires a humongous amount of funds to sustain,” Mbah explained.

Critical stakeholders at the event, including the business mogul and philanthropist Prince Arthur Ezeh, commended Mbah for his strides in security and infrastructural development.

“Enugu is the capital of Igboland. The governor has a character like Mbakwe, like M.I Okpara, who I knew from childhood. This man – Governor Mbah – transformed Enugu State in less than one year. And because of what he has done in Enugu State, I became thrilled as an Igboman and happy that we have knowledgeable people,” Prince Ezeh said.