A pressure group, Say No To Violence in Ebiraland (SNTVE), has condemned the alleged intimidation and harassment of the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The group’s spokesperson, Hon. Mamman Adavize Abdulrazak, in a statement issued in Lokoja, Kogi Stats capital, said the demand became necessary in view of the unfolding events in the Senate and attendant public reactions.

“We have watched as people of Kogi Central how the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has been subjected to unfair treatment at the hands of the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, since she resumed office.

“The height of it all is the recent incident about seat reallocation that happened in the red chamber.

“It has become necessary that we caution against the actions of the Senate President, who has continuously made it a duty to frustrate the efforts of Sen. Natasha in representing her people and sponsoring bills and motions to address the pressing needs of her constituency.

“We strongly condemn the ongoing intimidation and harassment of the distinguished Senator and urge the Senate President to respect the office of Senator Natasha and the people of Kogi Central that she represents.

“Judging by the antecedents of the Senate President, it is no longer news that he has a penchant for talking carelessly and has zero tolerance for women, deriving joy in making condescending statements about women.

“While it is not in our place to educate him on the need to act responsibly as a public servant, we have deemed it necessary to caution against extending his irresponsible traits to the lawmaker representing our constituency.

“As a respected and committed lawmaker, Senator Natasha has consistently demonstrated her commitment to the welfare and progress of her constituency.

“She is the first Senator from Kogi Central who has given our people a voice in the National Assembly, and we will not accept any attempt to intimidate, silence her voice, or malign her person.

“We will not sit by idly while Senator Natasha is being bullied and harassed,” Abdulrazak said.

Abdulrazak called on the security agencies to investigate the cause of such actions from the Senate President, and protect the life of Senator Natasha, who is representing their interest well in the National Assembly.

He said: “We are calling on all security agencies to investigate the cause of these unacceptable actions from the Senate President and protect the life of Senator Natasha as well.

“If this profane act by Senator Akpabio continues, we will be forced to stage a massive protest and occupy the National Assembly until he retraces his steps. The people of Kogi Central deserve better.

“An attempt to silence Senator Natasha is an attempt to stifle the voice of the Kogi Central people.

“We will continue to stand in solidarity with Senator Natasha and will continue to support her efforts to provide good representation to the people of Kogi Central senatorial district.”