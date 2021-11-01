Republic of Korea through its grant aid agency, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Office in Nigeria has called for a sustained interaction and cooperation among participants of KOICA-sponsored programmes in South Korea for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The country director KOICA Nigeria office, Mr Woochan Chang said this interaction was necessary to exchange experience, ideas and knowledge between KOICA alumni members, and to establish linkages between the KOICA alumni members across the globe using the 2012 annual gathering.

As part of the event, the South Korean International Cooperation Association in Nigeria (SKICAN) members will vote for a new executive who will carry on the leadership mantle.

While expressing his delight, he said KOICA training programme, scholarship and project support has been increasing, while the number of SKICAN members has expanded to 1,400 in 2021 which is one of the greatest.

In the same vein, the president, SKICAN, Rabiu Adamu said of special significant is the fact that the association now has a legal status which helps them to focus on fine tuning other administrative issues, adding that the assessment visits were to take stock and determine the critical needs of the institutions visited to enable SKICAN provide same.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the first time, our CSR activity was held outside Abuja and in zones, the inherent message is that other zones should strive to attract future CSR activities to their locations that after the event, we shall inaugurate interim zonal executives for the association to encourage healthy competition amongst the geopolitical zones in attracting CSR,” he said.

Also, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, Kim Young Chae, charged SKICAN to promote peace and unity among the members of the association.