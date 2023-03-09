Nigeria’s composite e-commerce platform, Konga, has partnered with Verve International to reward customers with free shopping vouchers.

The partnership, tagged Season of Rewards, has kicked off on March 1, 2023 and this will see shoppers receive free vouchers when they shop on Konga.com with their Verve cards.

The partnership underpins the commitment of both brands to add value by providing useful incentives for customers who make payments with their Verve cards.

Consequently, Verve card holders who shop Konga are in for great rewards, with free shopping vouchers made available to them within a 24-hour period which they can immediately use on their next shopping on the Konga platform.

The vouchers can also apply to any category of product that catches their fancy, ranging from Mobile Phones, Computing, Electronics, Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Groceries, among others.

Speaking on this, the head, Marketing & Communication, Konga Group, Gideon Ayogu said: “we are delighted to partners with Verve to bring this exciting offers to shoppers on the Konga Platform

‘‘We are confident that this would deliver more value to Verve card holders in their shopping experience, while also encouraging them to shop more.’’

Also commenting on the development, Group head, Growth Marketing Payment tokens and Financial Inclusion Services, Interswitch, Chidi Oluaoha said, Verve is committed to creating rewarding experiences for Verve cardholders while supporting their lifestyle needs.

To him, “our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are always looking for ways to reward them with invaluable payment experiences. It is for this purpose we are partnering with Konga to bring this exciting offer to Verve cardholders while giving them seamless, swifter and more secure payment solutions.”

He further urged new and existing Verve cardholders to take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy the benefits of shopping on Konga and earning free shopping vouchers.

Through this Season of Rewards promo, Konga and Verve are confident of giving Verve card holders more reasons to use their cards for e-commerce transactions and avoiding the ongoing hassles with cash availability. Both companies are also committed to improving financial inclusion and convenience for millions of Nigerians.