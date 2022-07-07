The Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign amid worsening insecurity in the country.

Kachikwu in a statement, said the attack on the convoy of the President on its way to Daura, Katsina State and simultaneous attack on Kuje Correctional Centre, were clear signs that the country is now faced with a grave security threat.

He wondered who then is safe if the President’s convoy can be attacked as well as the Kuje Prison, which is just a few kilometers to the seat of power.

He insisted that the twin deadly attacks have once again exposed the nation’s weak security architecture which Buhari has failed to strengthen.

Kachikwu said: “The events of the last 24 hours has once again exposed the weak underbelly of our nation’s security architecture.

“Some members of the President’s advance team were slain while the Kuje prison in our nation’s capital was attacked and scores of prisoners released by terrorists.

“This is indeed another low moment in a series of low moments under the Buhari administration.”

“I sympathise with the families of those killed in the line of duty.

“I once again call on President Buhari to do the honourable thing and resign since he can no longer secure the Nigerian people.

“Nigerians are paying a huge price for his inept leadership. If the terrorists are now bold enough to attack the President’s convoy and a heavily guarded prison just a few kilometres away from the Aso Villa, who then is safe in Buhari’s Nigeria?”