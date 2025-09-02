Gombe State and the Federal Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to take over the newly constructed General Hospital Kumo and convert it into a Federal Medical Centre to ensure its immediate commencement of operations.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s administration constructed and equipped the Hospital with medical facilities.

The MoU signing ceremony occurred at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare headquarters in Abuja. Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya signed on behalf of Gombe State, while Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Salako, signed for the Federal Government.

Also witnessing the agreement were the Gombe State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, Gombe State Commissioner for Health and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs. Daju Kachallom.

At the event, Governor Yahaya described the development as a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to expand access to quality healthcare for Gombe citizens and the entire North East region.

“This hospital is not just for the people of Gombe State. Given the central location of Gombe within the subregion, it will serve as a critical referral facility for the entire North East and beyond,” the Governor stated.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the hospital’s conversion and his commitment to strengthening the health sector nationwide under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a statement issued by the governor’s Director General on Press Affairs, Isma’ila Uba Misilli, on Monday, Yahaya assured that Gombe State would fully support the smooth and effective implementation of the MoU.

The Governor also gave an overview of the dilapidated health system his administration inherited and outlined the strides made to change the narrative.

Among these are the revolutionary improvements in Primary Health Care (PHC), including providing at least two fully functional PHCs in each of the 114 political wards, a feat achieved through strategic investment and partnerships.

He further pointed out the reconstruction and establishment of three state-of-the-art General Hospitals, one in each senatorial district, as part of his administration’s comprehensive health reform agenda to expand access to essential and specialist care.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Health commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his vision and execution in transforming the healthcare system in Gombe, especially at the primary care level.

“In the health sector, you have consistently set the pace. We appreciate your commitment and partnership. Your administration reflects the very spirit of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in delivering high-impact projects that directly improve the lives of citizens,” the Minister said.

He noted that the newly acquired Kumo facility would become the 16th Federal Hospital established under the current administration. He assured that the federal government would immediately begin mobilising resources, personnel, equipment, and operational support to ensure the hospital would start functioning immediately.

The Minister also responded positively to Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s request for Federal Government intervention in the Snakebite Treatment and Research Centre in Kaltungo, assuring the Governor of the Ministry’s readiness to partner with the state on that critical facility.

Earlier in the ceremony, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health lauded the collaborative spirit between Gombe State and the Federal Government and emphasised the significance of such partnerships in bridging healthcare access gaps across the country.