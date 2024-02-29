Convener of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) and general superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has hailed the Rivers State governor Siminalayi Fubara for supporting the spread of the gospel of Christ in the state.

Kumuyi, who just concluded a six-day crusade with the theme: “Prevailing Prayers” in Port Harcourt, from February 22-27, 2024, with thousands of participants from within Rivers State and the neighbouring states, said the support of Governor Fubara is highly appreciated by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry and the entire body of Christ in the state.

Represented by the River State overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Andrew Osagie, during a side event of the GCK, the ministers, church workers and professionals’ conference with the theme, “Staying Faithful Amid End-Time Ministry Challenges”, at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Kumuyi said the governor’s practical partnership with the body of Christ in the state promotes peace and stability in Rivers.

He said, “We want to thank Sir Similaiyi Fubara, the executive governor of Rivers State, for his magnanimity. For his practical partnership with the church.

“In his inaugural speech at the swearing-in ceremony as governor, he promised to be in partnership with the church and he has always fulfilled that.

“The place we use here is owned by the state government. He has given here to us, twice now, free of charge.

“What ought to cost millions, he gave it to us free of charge for these many days. This is a practical partnership. He has not only said it with his mouth, he has demonstrated it.

“We just want to thank God for Governor Similaiyi Fubara and we pray that the almighty God will keep him to fulfil his purpose in this state like King Cyrus,” he said.

Kumuyi also commended the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) for the unity, love, sacrificial spirit and selflessness in mobilising the people to make the programme a success.