First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has said the economic transformation and development of the nation calls for collaborative efforts on the part of both the government and the governed.

She spoke at the flag off of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Women Agricultural Support Programme (RHI-WASP) held in the South East Zone.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, Tinubu reiterated the commitment of the RHI to supporting women farmers across the nation.

“The Renewed Hope initiative’s commitment to supporting women farmers aligns with the broader national agenda to strengthen the agricultural sector. His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR’s administration recognises the pivotal role that agriculture plays in achieving sustainable development and ensuring food sufficiency,” she said.

She explained to the women that each beneficiary will get N500,000 in addition to agricultural inputs such as fingerlings, fish and poultry feeds, three weeks old birds, bundle of improved cassava stems, bags of fertiliser and others.

“All farm produce will be bought over by the National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA after you harvest your products. Also, the one hundred women farmers present today will commence their training programme this week while other farmers from other states within the South East Zone will commence their training within their states as scheduled by NALDA officials afterwards and will also receive agricultural inputs from NALDA simultaneously,” she added.

The RHI-WASP is being joined by NALDA which is supplying the agricultural inputs and training of the women farmers across the nation.

“The financial support for the women farmers per state from the Renewed Hope Initiative RHI, is to enhance and encourage productivity while the training from NALDA is to reduce crop waste and promote more efficient production and farming techniques,” she explained.

At the event, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, through the RHI Social Investment Programme, also gave out Small Business Recapitalization Grants of N100,000 each to 100 persons with disabilities.

The first lady noted that the government would continue inclusivity at all levels.

Earlier in his remarks, the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma appealed to the citizens to keep faith with the government as it is doing everything possible to ensure a better and more prosperous nation.