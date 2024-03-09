One of the tasks before the chief transformation and reputation officer at QNET, Trevor Kuna, is to boost the Nigerian economic through direct selling of QNET products.

According to Kuna, direct selling isn’t a job opportunity; it’s a gateway to entrepreneurship, empowering individuals to establish their businesses without needing a personal website or product design expertise.

“At QNET, we provide everything necessary to kickstart a small business with minimal capital investment. This accessibility allows direct selling to thrive even in challenging economic climates.

“At the helm of this role, my mission is to pioneer strategic endeavours that propel our company forward in the ever-evolving landscape of digitalisation, e-commerce, and elevated customer experiences. With a steadfast focus on brand integrity and reputation, particularly within the direct selling domain where trust reigns supreme, I orchestrate initiatives reinforcing our credibility and resonance in the market,” he revealed.

In Nigeria, Kuna affirmed that, there is a tremendous amount of potential. “It’s not that people are starving for opportunities; there are many opportunities for entrepreneurship in Nigeria. Like with QNET, you get a turnkey solution. You not only have the products and the platform but also the training. Events like the V-Africa, access to customer support, and everything you need to do your own small business. So, Nigeria is a fantastic hub for QNET in this region,” he posited.

Challenges

However, he listed his biggest challenge to scaling up businesses and training people. “You know that QNET is growing, and once it becomes strong in momentum, Nigerians start seeing that this business is real and works, and everybody becomes more excited. However, they need to remember the training and the education that they learned from the very beginning. That’s when you get a little bit of the challenges when people are too excited; they forget to say things they are supposed to, especially when explaining the economic opportunity and when it comes to displaying the products.

“That’s the only challenge; it is more of a training and development challenge. And we’re getting ahead of that challenge. We’ve just hired three new trainers here in Nigeria to do weekly trainings in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we equip our distributors and empower them with the right knowledge about our products, equip them with the right knowledge about our business and of course our policies and procedures so that they are the right voice of the company to the public,” he stated.

On the recent V-Africa event in Abuja, Kuna said V-Africa is a pivotal event for QNET, serving as a key platform for networking, community building, and education among its independent representatives in Africa.

Education and Career

Kuna obtained his first degree at Robertson College in 2001 and later went to Red River College Polytechnic, where he was trained in Creative Communications and Advertising in 2005

He later attended the Harvard Business School Online in 2020, where he was given the Certificate of Readiness (CORe), Business Analytics, Economics for Managers and Financial Accounting.

Kuna has worked with Government of Manitoba as Multimedia Specialist from 2001 to 2003; Roger’s Radio Group, as Promotions and Online Marketing Coordinator from 2005 to 2007; joined QNET as chief executive officer, in Malaysia from 2017 to 2019 and then the chief transformation and reputation officer at QNET, focusing on the Nigerian market, with the aim of boosting the economic of the country.