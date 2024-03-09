The role of clay in the building sector cannot be over-emphasised knowing how efficiently it was widely used in the olden days for building purposes.

Presently, In some remote or rural areas, clay is still much in use for building construction.

However, in getting clay to its refined state for building, it involves various processes, and material production involves several stages which are mining, refining, shaping, and firing.

In a chat with clay LEADERSHIP Weekend, a potter, Abubakr Galadima, said the clay is of economic importance as there still exists a market for clay products for those who are interested in clay materials for building, aesthetics, and decoration.

According to him,”As a young boy growing up in the Northern part of the country, clay was a big thing for us back then as our parents were involved in the sales of clay as bricks and other finished products.

He disclosed that, clay material production first involves excavating the clay which is mostly found in deposits near the earth’s surface. He said: “The clay beds or clay mines are excavated using how, diggers, and other crude machinery to extract clay from the ground which is then transported to a refining facility where it undergoes removal of stones, rocks, or organic matter as this process involves crushing or grinding the excavated clay material.

He said: “Once the particle is taken out, the clay mixture is then using various techniques like molding or hand-building, to create desired products, including pottery, ceramics bricks, tiles, and sculptures. After shaping the clay products are left to dry naturally in heated drying chambers. is important to control the drying process to prevent cracks in the molded bricks, which is then followed by firing that involves thoroughly drying as they are fired in a kiln at high temperatures as the process transforms the clay into a hardened and durable material.”

Abubakr highlighted the economic benefits of clay material production, stating that, clay is used in the production of bricks, tiles, and blocks which are extensively used in the construction industry.

These products provide strength, insulation, and aesthetic appeal to buildings, as the demand for these products remains high thereby, presenting opportunities for clay material producers.

In his pottery and ceramics industry, he stressed that, Clay is a basic material for pottery and ceramics craftsmanship.

With a constant demand for clay vessels, ware, decorative items, and sculptures, this gives a pointer that artisans and businesses specialising in pottery and ceramics can capitalize on the economic potential of clay material production.

Speaking further on Clay’s importance, he said: “For those in Agriculture and Horticulture, it can be used in soil improvement and amendments to enhance soil structure, retain moisture, and provide nutrients while its production can lead to export opportunities in the Art and craft Industries. Clay is widely sought after by artists, sculptors, and craft enthusiasts.

“Not forgetting the job opportunities and entrepreneurship this venture can create, a chosen path in Clay material production can create employment opportunities, both in the extraction and processing stages. Small-scale clay material production can also serve as a platform for individuals to start their businesses and contribute to the local economy.