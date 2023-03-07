Top leaders of the State of Kuwait have joined the list of countries which have sent congratulatory messages to Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following his declaration as the winner of the February 25 presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The highest Kuwaiti leadership of His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the prime minister sent the congratulatory message to Tinubu.

They expressed warm regards to Tinubu on his victory in the presidential election even as they praised the close relations between Nigeria and Kuwait and to affirm their constant and joint keenness to develop and strengthen relations in various fields for their common interest.

They also wished Tinubu good health, happiness, success and for the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its friendly people’s continued prosperity.