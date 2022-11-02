Kano Central coordinator of Gawuna/Garo 2023, Alhaji Faizu Alfindiki, has said at the time he was hobnobbing with Kwankwasiyya Movement during his hey days he understood that it was built on servitude and slavery.

Alfindiki who spoke in Kano when hundreds of youths from Zaitawa ward defected from NNPP to the ruling APC explained that such ideology was antithetical to democracy growth.

The Kano Centre coordinator who also doubles as the chairman, Kano municipal council said “we were with Kwankwasiyya for years, rendered selfless services, during the rain and sunshine, yet we have nothing to show for our sacrifices.”

He stated that the APC under the leadership of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had over the last seven years charted a new course that was rewarding to Kano and its people.

He said, “The evidence of first grade performance by Dr. Ganduje is overwhelming on the streets and in our home as more individuals were empowered.”

He commended the defectors for their oversight adding that its evident Gawuna/Garo 2023 team look unstoppable on the march to victory.

In a speech earlier, Muniru Ya’u Yakasai, who led other defectors to APC said they were moved by Alfindiki’s style of inclusive governance in the municipal council.

He said “as it stands today Gawuna is the most qualified to lead Kano because of inherent ability to build on Ganduje’s legacy and take Kano to the next level.”