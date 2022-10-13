Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has commissioned his presidential campaign office in Lagos State and promised to prioritize education and youth development in his administration.

According to a statement by his media aide Saifullahi Hassan yesterday in Abuja, Kwankwaso was accompanied to the event by party’s leaders in the South West and a crowd of party members and supporters.

He added that the NNPP is already in the same class with other major political parties in the country within a few months of coming to the limelight and described the large followership as a sign that people have fully accepted his message. He said with the way things are going, the presidential bid would turn out in his favour in 2023.

Taking pride in his track record, he said Kwankwaso also promised to carry the youths along by providing access to education for all at all levels, while also emphasizing on his vision to empower the youths in different ways in his bid to end the insecurity that has bedeviled the country.