The national leader of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has outlined specific conditions under which he would consider rejoining the All Progressives Congress (APC), emphasising that any political alliance must respect the interests of his Kwankwasiyya Movement.

Advertisement

During a recent stakeholder meeting in Kano, the former Kano State governor made it clear that while he remained open to political negotiations, his loyalty to his supporters also remained non-negotiable.

“I am willing to engage with the APC, but only under clear agreement that guarantees full recognition of my political movement, the Kwankwasiyya.

“My movement and its people are paramount to me, and I cannot abandon them for any political arrangement,” Kwankwaso stated.

Kwankwaso, who was a one-time Defence Minister, reflected on his role in establishing the APC, expressing disappointment over how he and his allies were treated during the party’s eight-year tenure under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We were among the founding fathers of the APC and endured significant persecution from various security agencies while challenging the previous administration.

“Yet when the party assumed power, we received no recognition or appreciation for our sacrifices, simply because we didn’t originate from their original faction,” he recalled.

Kwankwaso also criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for similar maltreatment when his group attempted to return to the party, noting they couldn’t even secure a zonal paarty chairman position for him. This experience, he said, has strengthened his movement’s resolve for political independence.

The two-time presidential candidate emphasised that his political structure has evolved into a formidable force in Nigerian politics that cannot be overlooked, stressing that they were contented within the NNPP and were not desperate to leave. “However, we remain open to genuine partnerships with any party willing to honour agreement and treat us as equal partners.”

Kwankwaso concluded by stating that even if the opposition PDP approached him with acknowledgement of past mistakes, any future collaboration would require transparent, publicly visible commitments to ensure accountability.