The founder of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Boniface Aniebonam, has said that the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, would re-unite Nigeria and end the economic challenges facing the country if elected into office as Nigeria’s president.

Dr. Aniebonam in an interaction with journalists in Lagos said the party was happy to field a personality like Senator Kwankwaso, who has excelled in his chosen career and discharged his duties very well in all appointments given to him.

He noted that the NNPP flagbearer understands the challenges facing the country and knows how to solve them even as he called for mass votes for the candidate.

He explained that as a grassroot politician, he also has organic followers, who believe in him, adding that Kwankwaso’s chances of winning the election were very high.

Aniebonam said NNPP is a party many Nigerians should vote for in the upcoming general elections because it was formed by business-minded people, who were eager to advance their business interest.

He noted that many of them contribute to government’s policies or criticised them based on their limited knowledge because they are standing at a disadvantaged position.

Dr. Aniebonam said NNPP is the only party in Nigeria that was formed out of business interest, while other political parties have their ideology based on political interest.

“I want all of you to help NNPP to win the presidential election. Tell critical stakeholders, tell them NNPP identify with maritime industry, which also links the manufacturing industry. We are a catalyst,” he stated.

He noted that since many Nigerians are craving for a new Nigeria, NNPP which represents that vehicular change is available and Nigerians should take advantage of the opportunity that it avails them.

“Let us know this is our time, let us go and get power and address our challenges,” he added.

Dr Aniebonam, who is a leader in the maritime sector, said if Kwankwaso emerged the next president of Nigeria, he would bring sanity into the shipping business.

“We need to work for the success of NNPP to create room for advancement of business opportunities.

“We need a great leader, who will bring everybody together, and unite Nigeria. Kwankwaso will unbundle some of the challenges we have. He has the courage to do it. There is a system collapse in Nigeria right now, things are not going on as expected,” he further added.

On why he decided to take the last-minute push for Senator Kwankwaso, Aniebonam said the last-minute push was necessary to get the attention of the undecided electorate ahead of the February 25 election.