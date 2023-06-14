Kwara Boat Mishap: Death Toll Rises To 106, 144 Rescued

No fewer than 144 victims of Monday’s boat mishap at Egbu village in Patigi local government area of Kwara State, have been rescued just as the death toll from the accident rose ffom 104 to 106.

The State Police Command made this disclosure in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, the state capital on Wednesday.

The Police Command, in the statement signed by the its spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi, added that a total of 106 persons died in the incident.

It said the boat involved in the disaster was conveying about 250 persons from Gboti village in Niger State to Patigi in neighbouring Kwara State when the incident occurred.

It disclosed that the casualties were people from Ebu village with 61 casualties, Dzakan village with 38, Kpada village with four and three other casualties from Kogi State, putting the total number of casualties at 106.