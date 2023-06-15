Liberating Sectors Of Government

That’s the sad part about it. Why does it have to be months? Already the city centre is empty. I was at the bank the other day and was surprised that a usually filled to the brim bank was nearly empty.

Of course the staff were having a field day chatting and laughing and taking their time to attend to customers as they felt they had all the time in the world.

On the roadsides where you would see crowds of people waving down commercial transport, today, there was barely any one standing by the road side. Also, the cars on the roads had reduced so that when it was rush hour, the roads were next to empty. Some states had reduced working days to three days in a week, which I even feel is still a bit much for some.

The annoying part is that our neighbouring country, Cameroon had some of their people protest against Nigeria over removal of fuel subsidy, as buying fuel for them had become very expensive! Who does that? I’m just hoping the new government will do better to liberate this country in all sectors.